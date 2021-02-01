After Tom Cruise and Fast and Furious, Bollywood is all set to enter Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. While a couple of other Indian films (Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona ) have featured the iconic building’s exteriors in their movie or for promotions, YRF’s Pathan – featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead – is all set to shoot inside.

As per a recent report, the makers of the Siddharth Anand directorial are set to shoot some high octane action scenes in the tallest building in the world. Rea don to know more about the shoot.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer said, “The idea is to go one notch above what’s already done so far. Apart from Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious franchise, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa, and Pathan will be among the first few Indian films (probably the first) to have actual visuals of the tower from inside. A big scale action scene centred around Burj Khalifa is in the offing from the team of Pathan.”

Talking about the sequence being planned in Burj Khalifa, the insider said, “It’s a prolonged action sequence designed by an international stunt team, and one can expect spectacular visuals on the screen. It’s a culmination of Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan’s vision, to shoot a massive action scene at Burj Khalifa. Don’t be surprised if you find SRK fighting on the top of the tower just like Tom Cruise, when you watch Pathan on the big screen. However, all the details of this Burj Khalifa fight scene have been kept under wraps.”

Besides Burj Khalifa, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will also shoot some chase sequences at other real locations of Dubai. Talking about it, the source said, “It’s car, bike, guns, blasts, hand to hand combats – get ready for action, that’s sleek and stylish, at international repute in Pathan.”

As far as we know, besides SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the Siddharth Anand’s directorial will also feature Salman Khan as Tiger and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from the Tiger film franchise and WAR respectively . Pathan, which went on floors in November last year and is expected to wrap up filming by June. The makers are said to be inclined to release the film during the Gandhi Jayanti or Diwali weekend this year.

