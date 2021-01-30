Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable and loved couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple got married in 2018 in Lake Como, Italy and their Mehendi artist Veena Nagda is spilling the beans on what the Simmba actor told her there about the love of his life. Read to know the scoop below.

Ranveer and Deepika dated for six long years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of their friends and family.

In a conversation with ZoomTV, Veena Nagda revealed what Ranveer Singh told her about Deepika Padukone and said, “Ranveer Ji had said that ek queen ko dusri queen ke mehndi laga rahi hain, wo bhi Italy me. Wah kya baat hai. One day ghumna bhi rakha tha. I had told Deepika Ji after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that aapki shadi ki mehndi me lagaungi. When she was in Italy, she had called me and said that I had promised you and have called you”.

Deepika made a lovely bride, isn’t it?

For the unversed, Veena Nagda is a popular Mehendi artist who applied henna on the hands of almost all the A-list celebrities in India at their weddings.

Recently, the Mehendi artist was spotted at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding in Alibaug at the Mansion House.

Natasha Dalal has clearly booked the best Mehendi artist in town. Be it Deepika Padukone or Kajal Aggarwal, it was Veena who made these gorgeous brides stand out with their Mehendi designs. She seems to be Dhawan’s family friend.

On Karwa Chauth, last year, Veena had posted a picture with Varun Dhawan’s mother Laali Dhawan, who was seen flaunting her Mehendi. Well, speaking of Natasha’s Mehendi, we already can’t wait to see her Mehendi pictures floating on the internet.

What are your thoughts on Veena Nagda revealing the anecdote from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

