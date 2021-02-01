Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s line up is getting interesting with time both as director and a producer. Amid the buzz around Gangubai Kathiawadi, it was recently revealed that the filmmaker is making a series titled Heera Mandi for Netflix. While the female casting coup also made a huge buzz, the latest gossip has a male lead to add to the cast. If the reports are to go by now the filmmaker might join hands with Kartik Aaryan. There is news of a reunion after 19 longs years too. Read on to know all you need to about this exciting update.

Heera Mandi is a period drama that reportedly stars Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Manisha Koirala in leading roles and will have to ladies enter the Bhansali grandeur. The series will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vibhu Puri together and produced by the former the streaming giant.

As per the latest update by Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali might have found a character from Heera Mandi in Kartik Aaryan. As per a source, the filmmaker who has been keen on working with the actor has reportedly offered him a role in the series. The source said, “Kartik Aaryan and Bhansali have always discussed in teaming up for a film together. They have met a couple of times in the past as well but nothing worked out. Recently, he was spotted at the maverick filmmaker’s office and apparently, SLB asked him if he would like to do a role in Heera Mandi.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is not the only surprise with Heera Mandi. As per Pinkvilla it is all being said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reuniting with his close friend Ismail Darbar after 19 long years. The two last worked on Devdas, and we all know the wonders that music album did. Looking at the concept of Heera Mandi, Bhansali seems to have revived his aid.

A source said, “Considering the subject of the show, music will play a pivotal role in the narrative and Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels Ismail Darbar will do complete justice to it. SLB himself has a great ear for music and has already started brainstorming with Darbar on a few ideas.”

Talking about the direction of Heera Mandi, Bhansali will be directing the first 2 and finale episode for the show and Vibhu Puri will take care of the rest.

