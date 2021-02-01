Neena Gupta is one of the most popular names in the Bollywood industry right now. The veteran actress is working diligently at this age and playing characters out of the box challenging her own norms. The 61-year-old actress has been working on projects from OTT platforms and doing incredibly well there as well.

From doing shows like Panchayat and Masaba Masaba, Gupta’s performance was critically acclaimed for her OTT content.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Neena Gupta spoke about the scope of OTT platforms and the kind of recognition the veteran actress is getting for the roles she’s taking up to play. Her last movie that was released on OTT was ‘The Last Color’ and talking about the same, the Sooryavanshi actress said, “Especially now that it is available on OTT because it feels like it has released all over again. Word-of-mouth for the film has been fabulous. The kind of comments I have got says that people have loved the film and my performance. I think it is important as this is not a potboiler or has popular faces, so such reactions feels good.”

Talking about how the OTT releases are beneficial for creators and actors around the world, Neena Ji said, “OTT ka good luck ho gaya Covid ki wajah se. Kitne logon ne kitna kuch dekha OTT platforms par. Moreover, a number of producers were suffering due to monetary loss as there were no theatrical releases. They must have borrowed money and would have to pay interest. Releasing a film on OTT was a good way out for many of them. Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online.”

Talking about how her 2020 was, Neena Gupta said, “I wrote a book on my life and hope people enjoy it as well. As people were at home, they could enjoy and explore different genres of content and not just the same kinds of stories. OTT has helped a lot in that sense. Agar OTT, nahin hota toh, whatever I worked on wouldn’t have existed perhaps.”

