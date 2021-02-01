Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is wondering if he should pursue a modelling career now, and he seeks the opinion of fans. The actor’s Instagram post on Monday underlines his funny quandary.

In an monochrome picture Kartik shared, he flashes a smile and flaunts long hair. Scroll down and see what he captioned the pic.

“Hair aur tooth paste ka toh ad kar hi sakta hu. Kya bolte ho (I could feature in a hair and toothpaste ads. What do you think),” Kartik Aaryan wrote.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside Kiara Advani. The film, helmed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu and is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 hit.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will also get an intense makeover in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka. The film will see him essay the role of a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.

As per the latest report, Kartik may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali upcoming project, Heera Mandi. As per a source, the filmmaker is keen on working with the actor and they have met a couple of times in the past but nothing worked out.

