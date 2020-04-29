Apart from Bollywood, Irrfan Khan worked in many Hollywood films as well. However, with his Hindi Medium, Irrfan crossed borders and worked with Pakistani star Saba Qamar. The film was loved and their chemistry was one of the highlights. As the world is mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan today, Saba also took to Twitter and shared her grief.

In her tweet, Saba has expressed how she is disturbed today and how Irrfan helped her in acting. “Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I’m at a loss for words. RIP Raj

Yours Only, Meeta

#IrrfanKhan”

Along with the heartfelt message, she also shared a picture of both from the film.

Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I'm at a loss for words.

RIP Raj 💔

Yours Only, Meeta 🌸#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FaDx1dznFA — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 29, 2020

Well, Irrfan is physically no more among us but his memories and characters will always remain with us. His films will be watched by the generations to come as many of them are no less than gems.

Hindi Medium released in 2015 and emerged a huge success in India as well as neighbouring country especially China. A sequel to the film Angrezi Medium was released this year which was also loved by the audience. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also had Radhika Madaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal.

#AngreziMedium is trending on Twitter ever since the news of Irrfan’s demise has broken.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!