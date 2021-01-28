Don’t we all want to look our best every time we step out of the house? At least I wish to wake up like a star every morning. But, that is not possible in most of our cases as we fall short of outfit ideas. Be it going to the office or partying with friends; every girl wants to be the centre of attraction and loves it when she gets dozens of compliments. If you are like me when it comes to selecting outfits but still wish to put your best stylish foot forward always, then Hina Khan has your back.

Advertisement

From elegant formal wear, s*xy party wear to comfortable loungewear, we will get your fashion choices sorted from breakfast to dinner. Come with us and let’s walk you through Hina’s chic wardrobe through this article. Are you ready?

STARTING YOUR DAY RIGHT WITH A STYLISH GYM-WEAR

Advertisement

Fitness is something which most of us girls are quite focussed on. Our day begins with working out in the gym, and how can we not start it right? Well, Hina Khan’s neon tank from Victoria’s Secret is definitely something we all need to have in our wardrobes. After all, it is impossible to feel good from inside if you do not feel good from the outside, right?

This outfit is definitely a head-turner, even in the gym. Neon and black combo are always a perfect 10/10, and I am sure you girls will rock the look. Go sweat it out!

MAKING THAT IMPRESSION FROM YOUR PERFECT FORMALS

As they always say, the first impression is the last impression. Well, making that first strong impression is very necessary, and that becomes a tad bit easier if your dressing style does the talking more than you. Here I have two choices from Hina Khan’s wardrobe, and I leave you girls to pick your favourite from the lot.

For girls who have a thing for retro looks like me, opt for polka dots. They can never go wrong. Can an ochre yellow ruffled full-sleeved polka dots shirt neatly tucked in an A-Line skirt of the same colour ever go wrong?

Here is an elegant pure white coloured pantsuit for all the lady bosses who want to mark their confidence with their styling.

DRESSING TO IMPRESS ON YOUR DATE

Make a statement with this perfect and bold choice on your date. We bet your partner would not blink his eyes even for a second. This gorgeous maroon leather figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit will surely make your man speechless. Look at how lovely Hina Khan look sin this one.

SANSKAARI MODE-ON WITH YOUR FAMILY

When you have to switch from Sita to Geeta, take cues from how Hina does it. From a ravishing s*xy avatar she completely switches to a sanskaari avatar. This light blue Sharara set with golden work would be perfect for such desperate times.

SLEEPING WITH COMFORT & LOTS OF STYLE

If you have made sure to look your best throughout out the day then it would be a crime to not end it well, isn’t it? Well, then here is the best option for your loungewear. Hina Khan looks so comfortable in this satin cream coloured night suit. We are sure you will surely wake up feeling just the way you should.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Reveals The Real Reason Behind The Show Temporarily Going Off-Air & It’s Exactly What We Expected!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube