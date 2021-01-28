Shruti Haasan has turned a year older. The stunning south beauty, who has featured in films like Krack, Race Gurram, Ramaiya Vastavaiya and more, turned 35 today. While the actress has impressed us with her acting calibre, her fashion sense has also left a lasting impression.

From slaying in sarees to setting the temperatures soaring in a colourful bikini and a casual look with a gothic twist – she has wowed us with looks that we can wear to different occasions and looks stunning.

Today, on Shruti Haasan’s birthday, we bring you the 5 times she was at the top of her fashion game. Check it out!

Black Saree

Every Indian girl looks stunning in a saree, and the same goes for Shruti Haasan. The Yevadu actress showed that even a simple Indian look could be taken notches higher in this stunning Shantanu and Nikhil black saree. While the piece was mostly devoid of any work, the shimmery, sequined border was a touch that matched her daring blouse.

The low cut neckline and backless design make it a go-to style piece if you want to stun at a sangeet party or look a million bucks at a premiere night. The not-so- bold makeup, long dramatic earring and floral bangle were the only add-ons she used to make it even better.

Floral Saree

This time when she slayed in a saree it was miles away from the first. Shruti Haasan Neerajaa Kona floral creation where the dominant colour was white. To contract and elevate the 9 yards, Haasan paired it with a dark green blouse with the same flowery prints.

You can wear it to any family function and reap compliments from the elders, especially. The actress completed the look with simple makeup. Accessorizing with a small bindi, jhumkaas and fine bangles – this look is simple, breezy and something that can never go wrong!

Bikini Babe

Who said a desi babe could not set the temperatures soaring in a bikini? Shruti Haasan was definitely a cause of global warming when she wore this multi-coloured halter-neck bikini with a matching sarong.

In sync with the environment, the actress wore oversized sunglasses and left her hair in simple waves. Can you pull off this look with this much grace, charm and beauty?

Black Sheer Top Pantsuit

Moving on from her beach look, Shruti Hasaan once again showed off her daring and sexy side in this sheer black jumpsuit. The top half that had a solid black bralette featured a daringly low cut that not many can pull off with the elegance Shruti did.

She completed her look with a pair of sneakers, loose hair and dark nail paint. This look and styling seem ideal for a trip to town with friends – don’t you think!

Casual Goth Inspired Look

The last look on our list is something we are all guilty of pulling off at least one. FYI: We are talking about the causal jumpsuit look and not the gothic twist. Elevating the look and keeping herself apart from the hoard, Shruti Haasan paired her light blue and black wear with Naked Wolfe shoes and a gothic vibe.

She put on dark marron lipstick and black nail pint, kept her hair loose and straight and opted for a spiked chocker to take a look notched higher.

Shruti Haasan took to social media earlier today and shared a picture while sitting between black and silver balloons and a big 35 with a crown. She captioned the post, “Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey …ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special 🖤Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved.”

Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan! Keep impressing us with some more styles and fashion tips.

