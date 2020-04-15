EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Haasan On Her Whisky Controversies: “When I Said My Love, It Was Not My Love For Alcohol”

While Shruti Haasan has been applauded for her acting and singing skills, she has been a target for a few controversies and trolls as well. Talking exclusive to Koimoi, the Laabam actor opened up on how she does not deal with the trolls, and how her love for whiskey remark was blown out of proportion.

Shruti Haasan joined us for an exclusive Instagram live session and candidly spoke about a lot of things, including her love for music, films, family and also how she does not let the trolling affect her.

When asked about the controversies that surround her and what does she think of it. The actress spoke about her remark about Whiskey that had made headlines. She said, “The problem is with speaking your truth. Once you speak your truth you also have to realise, I have to realise, that it is open to interpretation for many people, anyone can interpret it however they want.”

Shruti added, “When I said my love, it was not my love for alcohol. All of us have partied, all of us have drank, more than we should have on Saturdays nights, all of us have done that. I am not here preaching that don’t do it, I am just saying that I have left it because I did not want it in my life any more. And the benefits of not have even one glass of wine or beer, has been a whole life changing process in my life. And I felt that not drinking was something that helped me.”

Further when asked how does she deal with the trolls that come her way, the actor spoke how it the controversy of the people who don’t understand and not hers.

She said, “I don’t deal with it. Because, if a man had said the same thing, nobody would have asked him why did he drink. So are you telling me the controversy is because a woman drinks? That is really sad, because India has one of the highest number of closeted female alcoholics. And I am not talking about women who go to night clubs in mini skirts. I am talking about the women who drink in villages because they are going to be beaten by their husband. And the only way for them to go through it, is when they are really drunk. So I was like why is no one addressing this. If I can just say yeah I stopped drinking and I feel better for it, if you want to do it, do it. But we all know it is not good for you , fine. If people who are not understanding this want to make a controversy, it’s their controversy, not mine.”

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Krack alongside Ravi Teja. She is also pursuing music actively and gearing for her English album.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!