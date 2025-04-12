Ravi Teja, the “Mass Maharaja” of Telugu cinema, is gearing up to electrify the big screen again with his upcoming action entertainer, Mass Jathara. The film, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, pairs Teja with the dynamic Sreeleela, promising a blend of high-octane action and engaging storytelling.

From May To July: Why Was Mass Jathara Release Delayed?

Originally slated for May 9, 2025, reports suggest that the film’s release has now been pushed to July 18, and there’s a strategic reason behind it. According to Times Now, Ravi Teja graciously stepped aside to avoid a clash with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, who is locked for the same date. Given the strong bond between the two stars, Ravi decided to let the senior have a clear runway.

However, an official confirmation from the makers is expected soon. The makers are all set to kick off promotions with a bang. The first single, Tu Mera Lover, is set to drop on April 14. Ravi Teja shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This is going to be something very special for us all. #MassJathara First Single #TuMeraLover on April 14th!.” Expect a vibrant dance number featuring him and Sreeleela lighting up the screen.

This is going to be something very special for us all 🤗🤗🤗#MassJathara First Single #TuMeraLover on April 14th! pic.twitter.com/Mcw3y6bNHw — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 10, 2025

More About Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara reunites Ravi Teja and Sreeleela after their hit pairing in Dhamaka, which adds another layer of excitement. The film promises all the mass elements his fans crave—high-octane action, catchy music, and punch-packed dialogues. And speaking of music, composer Bheems Ceciroleo is said to be remixing Ravi Teja’s cult-favorite Choopulatho Guchhi Guchhi from Idiot, per 123Telugu.

Ravi Teja will be seen donning the uniform of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer, promising plenty of action sequences and heroic moments. The film is being produced under Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Technically, Bheems Ceciroleo scored the music, and Vidhu Ayyanna handled the cinematography.

Despite a shoulder injury that briefly kept Ravi off the set (via Hindustan Times), he is now back in action and reportedly stronger than ever. The stakes are high, but so is the excitement. Early promos have shown Ravi in his trademark massy avatar, raising expectations for a solid hit. And with the ever-glamorous Sreeleela by his side, Mass Jathara could be the comeback vehicle Ravi Teja fans have been waiting for.

