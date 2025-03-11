In the film industry, a role intended for one actor sometimes lands in the hands of another. If the film succeeds, it can change the course of their career. This is exactly what happened with Rajasekhar and Chiranjeevi—twice.

Rajasekhar who is popularly called as the Angry Young Man of Tollywood built a strong reputation in the industry. He competed with top stars and earned a dedicated fan base. But his few career missteps impacted his journey. His popularity over time declined and he transitioned into character roles.

During his peak Rajasekhar’s films often released alongside those of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna ane many of which performed well at the box office. He received great opportunities but he couldn’t fully capitalize on them.

One such missed opportunity was Gentleman directed by Shankar. Rajasekhar was initially considered for the lead role but opted out. The film went on to become a massive success. Another major film he passed on was Tagore. The filmmakers initially approached him but he had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts.

The role later went to Chiranjeevi and Tagore became one of the biggest hits of his career. It cemented his position as an undisputed megastar. The film a remake of the Tamil hit Ramana was a box office sensation, largely due to Chiranjeevi’s powerful performance.

