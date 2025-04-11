Since SS Rajamouli announced his collaboration with superstar Mahesh Babu for SSMB29, anticipation has skyrocketed. The acclaimed filmmaker reportedly locked in the release date on March 25, 2027. And that’s not just any date — it marks the anniversary of his magnum opus, RRR, which hit screens in 2022. Naturally, fans are wondering: Is Rajamouli planning to repeat history and unleash another box office storm?

A Strategic Release Date – Flashbacks To RRR?

According to reports by Gulte, the team is keen on replicating RRR’s golden touch by launching SSMB29 exactly five years later. The choice of date seems far from random. RRR not only became a cultural phenomenon but also earned Rajamouli global acclaim, winning awards and breaking records.

Rajamouli channels that energy into his next big venture by selecting the same release date. If RRR could achieve it, SSMB29 might just surpass it.

Is SSMB29 Rajamouli’s RRR 2.0?

Per Sacnilk, SSMB29 is expected to narrate a totally different story with intense jungle action happening in the backdrop and mythological undertones. The film also enlists Priyanka Chopra as the lead female actress, returning to Indian cinema in a high-octane avatar. The role of the primary antagonist is also for Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Mahesh Babu leading the charge.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will be steeped in Indian history and mythology. Its core premise is set in the holy city of Kashi, which plays a significant part in the story. To bring this vision to life, the production team is going the extra mile to recreate Kashi on massive sets in Hyderabad, as shooting a film of this scale in real-world locations would be a logistical challenge.

Reportedly being made in two parts with a staggering ₹1,000 crore budget, SSMB29 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian films ever. While the official announcement is expected soon, production is already in full swing.

