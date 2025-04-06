Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, a monumental blockbuster, is celebrating its 7th anniversary with a grand re-release! This political drama will again occupy screens, giving its admirers another chance for celebration.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, this film was a massive box-office success and still stands proud with one of Mahesh Babu‘s most hard-hitting roles touching lives. The story revolves around Bharat, a foreign-returned youngster who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and decides to clean up the system.

According to Cinema Express, Bharat Ane Nenu will be re-released in cinemas on April 19, 2025. With the re-release, fans will get another chance to witness the political action drama on the big screen.

A Film That’s A Fan Favourite Even After 7 Years

Even seven years after its release, Bharat Ane Nenu continues to enjoy a cult status among Mahesh Babu fans. From Devi Sri Prasad’s energetic music to Mahesh’s sharp one-liners and mass appeal, the film delivered a rare mix of entertainment and substance.

According to online reports, the film reportedly grossed over 161.45 crore worldwide and was praised for its social message. With the re-release, fans can relive the iconic Bharat Ane Nenu moments on the silver screen.

#BharatAneNenu Final Box Office Collection :- Andhra & Nizam : ₹105.15 Cr

Karnataka : ₹15.60 Cr

Rest of India : ₹9.00 Cr

Overseas : ₹31.70 Cr / $4.75 Mn Total Worldwide Gross : ₹161.45 Cr#6YearsForBharatAneNenu pic.twitter.com/mNO7uvM9Bf — Box Office – South India (@BoxOfficeSouth2) April 20, 2024

Why Does This Re-Release Matter For Mahesh Babu Fans?

With Mahesh Babu now in the midst of shooting for his highly awaited film alongside SS Rajamouli, the re-release of Bharat Ane Nenu seems like the ultimate tribute to his power-packed filmography.

Additionally, the film marks Kiara Advani‘s Telugu debut, adding an intriguing layer to the experience. Other prominent actors in the cast are Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Aamani, Devaraj, Posani Krishna Murali, P. Ravi Shankar, Yashpal Sharma, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Jeeva, and Brahmaji.

Technically, Devi Sri Prasad scored the music, A. Sreekar Prasad edited it, and Ravi K. Chandran and Tirru handled the cinematography together. Bharat Ane Nenu was praised not only for its great box office collections but also for bringing focus to governance-related problems in a commercially engaging manner.

So, mark your calendars for April 19, 2025, to relive the powerful experience of Bharat Ane Nenu.

