Reports of a rumored change in the music team for the Telugu film RC16 are currently floating online. The movie stars Ram Charan and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made a massive success with the debut film Uppena. A.R. Rahman was initially announced as the music director for the project. By March 2024, several reports claimed that Rahman had already composed three songs for the film, which indicated significant progress in the music work.

However, in December, rumors began about Rahman taking a one-year break. Reports claimed that personal reasons might be behind this decision, and some even speculated about issues in his personal life. These rumors have raised doubts about his involvement in RC16.

Discussions also started about Rahman being replaced by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). The latter had worked with Buchi Babu Sana earlier on his musical blockbuster film Uppena, which made him a strong choice for the RC16 team. These rumors are spreading heavily, and inside sources state that DSP will soon get into the project.

However, there is no official confirmation about the change in music directors, and the production team has not addressed these rumors. A.R. Rahman is still credited as the film’s music composer. Fans are waiting for an official update to clear the confusion. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and it is speculated that the movie’s next schedule is set to begin on January 27, 2025.

Latest Buzz is that Music Director AR Rahman is out of #RC16 project due to some personal reasons. #DSP is set to replace him . #Ramcharan #buchibabu #JahnaviKapoor pic.twitter.com/XEnWrK3riK — Narendra News (@Narendra4News) January 23, 2025

RC16 is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2025. The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. Vriddhi Cinemas is bankrolling the film, which is presented by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. RC16 is shaping up to be a high-budget pan-Indian spectacle.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Nayanthara’s Relationship With Prabhu Deva Broke The Latter’s 16 Years Of Marriage With Latha, Jawan Actress’ Posters Were Burned & She Was Called A ‘House Breaker’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News