Shiva Rajkumar’s 45, helmed by director Arjun Janya, wrapped up filming before the actor headed to the Miami Cancer Institute in the USA for surgery. The plan was to release 45 after Bhairathi Ranagal (2024), the prequel to his 2017 blockbuster Mufti. While Bhairathi Ranagal hit theaters on November 15, 2024, 45 is still awaiting its big-screen debut.

When is 45 releasing?

Well, the wait is almost over. 45 is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2025, in just seven months. The film is currently in post-production, with the delay attributed to extensive VFX work.

MARZ (Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies) is a Canadian VFX studio handling the visual effects. The studio is expected to wrap up its work by May, giving the filmmakers enough time to review the output and request any necessary corrections.

Director Arjun Janya also revealed that the film includes a 3D motion video that took a year to complete. You can check out the official announcement video below.

Cast and Crew

Written by the director and Anil Kumar, the film features an impressive cast, including Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, and Kaustuba Mani. The music is composed by Arjun Janya, with cinematography by Satya Hegde and editing by M. Prakash. Ramesh M. and Uma Ramesh Reddy produce it under the banner of Suraj Production.

