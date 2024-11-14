Shiva Rajkumar is all set to work with Thalapathy Vijay for his last film. The Hattrick star confirmed this during promotions for his upcoming movie, Bhairathi Ranagal, which is releasing on November 15. Thalapathy Vijay decided to enter politics, and because of this, he will do one last film. The movie is tentatively titled Thalapathy69.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, this film will feature Shiva Rajkumar in a significant role, depending on whether his schedule aligns with the production. The Kannada superstar is currently promoting Bhairathi Ranagal and preparing to travel to the US for surgery related to an undisclosed health condition. The procedure will be followed by a month-long recovery period.

In addition to Thalapathy69, Shiva Rajkumar is also expected to work on Shivanna131 and Hemanth M Rao’s Bhairavana Kone Paata. He will also film his role in Ram Charan’s RC16. However, these projects have been postponed due to his ongoing medical treatment.

Commenting on his potential role in Vijay’s film, Shiva Rajkumar shared, “The role in #Vijay69 is very interesting, but it depends on how my dates align. Although this is said to be his final film, I personally feel he shouldn’t step away just yet. As a friend and admirer, I believe Vijay is a phenomenal actor and an excellent person. His ambitions are inspiring, and I hope to be part of his movie.”

Shiva Rajkumar’s latest film, Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan, is a prequel to Mufti and delves into the backstory of the former’s character. In the movie, Rajkumar plays a lawyer who evolves into the fearsome crime boss, Ranagal.

Rajkumar was last seen in the film Jailer, whch opened to a very positive response. Nelson directed the movie, and Shivanna’s cameo helped it gain huge buzz. The film became a hit, and we hope the other movies follow a similar route now.

