Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are undoubtedly one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved on-screen pairs. Despite rumors of a romantic relationship, they have consistently maintained that they are just friends. Recently, reports surfaced that Prabhas visited Anushka on the sets of her new film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

This visit follows a similar one to Anushka’s Bhaagmathie set years ago, although no official confirmation has been made regarding his presence on the Ghaati set. However, the buzz surrounding this visit is now going viral within the film industry, and fans are again speculating about the possibility of a romance between the two on social media.

The film Ghaati was officially announced on Anushka’s birthday. A glimpse revealed her in an action-oriented role, joined by actors Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

On the other hand, Prabhas keeps busy with his projects. He is set to star in three new films with the producers of Salaar, with Salaar 2 planned for a 2026 release and two more films in 2027 and 2028. Rumors also suggest that he may collaborate with directors Prasanth Varma and Lokesh Kanagaraj shortly.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects include The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, which will be released on April 10, 2025. The film features Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, and Prabhas is rumored to play dual roles.

Additionally, Prabhas is working on a period war drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (also rumored to be Fauji). In this film, he plays a soldier from British India, with Imanvi as the female lead and Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in supporting roles.

Finally, Prabhas will team up with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit, where he is expected to portray a fierce cop with Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumored to join as the female lead.

