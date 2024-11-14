Following the dismal performance of Indian 2, Shankar reportedly does not want to take any risks with Indian 3. According to reports, the filmmaker has decided to reshoot some portions of the upcoming sequel starring Kamal Haasan.

The reshoots will cost another Rs. 100 crores, significantly raising the movie’s budget. The previous installment in the franchise, Indian 2, came out in July 2014 and failed to meet the audience’s expectations.

Indian 3 To Undergo Reshoots After Indian 2 Debacle

Indian 3 is an extension of Indian 2. Due to its long runtime and budget constraints, the makers split the second installment into two parts. A significant portion of the threequels were filmed, along with Indian 2.

However, since the second part received an underwhelming response from the audience, director Shankar plans to reshoot some portions of Indian 3. The filmmaker wants to make some changes in the narrative to avoid the flaws of the previous movie.

Reports also reveal that Kamal Haasan suggested improvements in the narrative, leading to the reshoots. Filming the additional scenes will cost the makers another Rs. 100 crores. The production company behind the project, Lyca Productions, is currently in a tough spot due to the failure of recent films like Chandramukhi 2, Indian 2, and Lal Salaam.

So, whether the producers will reshoot and spend massive amounts of money on the project remains to be seen. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan seems optimistic that Indian 3 will continue the legacy of the first film and will make up for a good watch after the reshoots.

Indian 2 Bombed At The Box Office

Indian 2 was one of the most anticipated films of 2024, marking the franchise’s return after 28 years. The first Indian movie, which came out in 1996, was a critical and commercial success. The second part, however, only made around Rs. 151 crores against a budget of over Rs. 250 crores.

The film took over five years to make, beginning production in 2019 and concluding in March 2024. The vigilante-action movie was released in July 2024 and received negative reviews for its characterization and lack of emotional depth.

Indian 3 will star Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Samuthirakani, and Nedumudi Venu along with Kamal Haasan.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Sankranti Films Release Dates: What Is Releasing & When?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News