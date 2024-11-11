Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan, celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess, recently took to social media to share a heartfelt message in both Tamil and English. In the post, he avoided being addressed with titles or prefixes like ‘Ulaganayagan.’ While acknowledging the affection and admiration that such titles symbolize, Haasan gently emphasized that an artist should always remain humbly beneath their craft.

Kamal Haasan conveyed deep gratitude for the endearing titles his fans, peers, and admirers bestowed upon him. He reflected on how these accolades have consistently humbled him, serving as a testament to the profound love and respect he has received throughout his illustrious career.

Kamal Haasan stated that cinema is more significant than any individual, describing himself as a lifelong craft student, constantly seeking to learn and improve. He stressed that cinema is a collaborative art form shaped by the collective contributions of artists, technicians, and audiences and reflects humanity’s diverse and ever-evolving stories.

Kamal Haasan requested that his fans, the media, the film fraternity, party members, and fellow Indians address him simply as Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH.

Kamal Haasan concluded his letter by expressing gratitude to all those who had shown him kindness over the years. He conveyed that his decision stemmed from a place of humility, as he wished to stay true to his roots and purpose.

Similarly, his fellow star, Ajith Kumar, has previously expressed a desire to refrain from being referred to by titles such as ‘Thala.’ Instead, he has requested to be called simply AK or Ajith Kumar.

On the career front, Kamal Haasan’s forthcoming project, Thug Life, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, has stirred considerable anticipation and excitement.

