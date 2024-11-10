One of Studio Green’s biggest films, Kanguva, has kept the audience eagerly awaiting its release. The film is set to raise the bar of Indian cinema with its larger-than-life visuals and never-before-seen story. The trailer and the newly released songs have already set the perfect tone for this mega entertainer. While the audience is excited to see what the film has to offer, producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja is confident that Kanguva will push the boundaries of imagination.

Raja shared his thoughts on the project and said, “Kanguva is a brilliant fusion of Prehistoric and Science Fiction, where we have the creative freedom to explore the unknown. Siva Sir has masterfully brought together stories from these two worlds, where the mystery of the past meets the boundless possibilities of the future. It’s a thrilling journey that pushes the boundaries of imagination.”

Kanguva will entertain the audience and continue the South Indian film industry’s legacy of creating unique and imaginative movies. After introducing the enthralling world of Mahishmati with the Baahubali franchise and crafting a powerful story around a real-life gold mine with the KGF franchise, the South Indian industry is set to raise the bar again with Kanguva.

Fans can expect many more surprises from the movie. While the trailer and most of the content released so far have showcased only the prehistoric period, the film also explores two distinct eras. Kanguva is one of the biggest and most expensive films of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it’s bigger than Pushpa, Singham, and several other big movies.

Moreover, the film was shot across seven different countries on various continents in India. The makers had a specific look in mind, as this is a unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood to work in technical departments like action and cinematography. Kanguva has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the movie on a massive scale across the globe. The film is slated to release on November 14th, 2024.

