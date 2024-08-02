Things have changed drastically in the post-COVID era, and only a few stars have managed to taste a highly successful run. Kamal Haasan has been lucky enough to be among those stars, and now, he is just a few crores away from unleashing the 1000 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Before him, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan have already joined the 1000-crore club.

The veteran actor has a limited screen presence in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, restricted to a few minutes. However, his portrayal of Supreme Yaskin is an important character of the film, and the entire story is linked to his Project K. Known for always trying something new, the Ulaganayagan was seen in a very different avatar in the magnum opus and was praised for his performance.

In India, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed 642.45 crores net in 36 days and is expected to add a few more crores before wrapping up the theatrical run. With such success in the kitty, Kamal Haasan was on track to achieve a sum of 1000 crores, but Indian 2’s poor performance spoiled the glorious run to an extent.

After Kalki 2898 AD’s thunderous performance, Indian 2 was expected to provide another major boost to Kamal Haasan. Unfortunately, Indian 2 faced an outright rejection, thus slowing down his journey towards the 1000 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

Including Vikram’s 255.09 crores, Kalki 2898 AD’s 642.45 crores, and Indian 2’s 81 crores, Kamal Haasan’s post-COVID total at the Indian box office stands at 978.54 crores. So, he needs just 21.46 crores more to enter the 1000 crore club in the post-COVID era.

As Kalki 2898 AD has now considerably slowed down and Indian 2 is witnessing a dismal run, it’ll be interesting to see if Kamal Haasan achieves the feat or not.

Take a look at the performance of Kamal Haasan’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office:

Vikram – 255.09 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 642.45 crores

Indian 2 – 81 crores

Total – 978.54 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Kalki 2898 AD Leads Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films In 2024 With A Margin Of 686.83 Crores! Fighter Tops From Bollywood, Mollywood’s Manjummel Boys Shines At #4

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News