Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27, 2024, and has very much lived up to the box office expectations. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, the Nag Ashwin directorial will unfortunately miss its entry into the Top 3 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Earlier this week, the epic dystopian science-fiction drama officially surpassed Jawan (640.42 crores) to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever. It had earlier surpassed biggies like Animal, Pathaan, and Baahubali: The Beginning, among others.

Kalki 2898 AD vs RRR

In 36 days, Kalki 2898 AD has added a box office collection of 642.45 crores. In the list of highest-grossing Indian films, RRR stands on the third position with lifetime earnings of 772 crores in India. This means that Prabhas starrer still needs a whopping 129 crores to achieve that milestone.

Kalki is in the last leg of its theatrical run. It is adding earnings in the range of 1 crore per day, and the numbers will eventually decrease with the arrival of new films. On Independence Day, as many as five films are hitting the Indian theatres – Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa, Double iSmart, and Thangalaan. There is a high chance that Prabhas’ biggie will be wiped off from the ticket windows.

All in all, RRR is out of reach, and Kalki 2898 AD will have to settle for the fourth spot among the Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time!

More about Kalki

The epic drama stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani. It also marks special appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

