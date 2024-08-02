Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Becomes 10th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2024; Aims To Beat Chandu Champion Next!

Riding high on the wave of positive word-of-mouth and a strategic ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, Bad Newz has continued its impressive box office run. The film has demonstrated remarkable resilience, maintaining a steady pace even in its second week, a testament to its strong content and audience appeal.

In its second week, the Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer maintained steady collections, bringing in 2.22 crore on Friday. This was followed by significant jumps on Saturday and Sunday, with 3.52 crore and 4.02 crore, respectively.

The usual weekday drop saw collections at 1.25 crore on Monday, with a light jump on Tuesday to 1.40 crore. Bad Newz remained rock steady with better numbers on Wednesday at 1.30 crore, before dipping slightly on Thursday to 1.15 crore.

With first-week collections at 44.12 crore and second-week collections at 14.86 crore, Bad Newz’s 14-day total stands at 58.98 crore. This success has pushed HanuMan (Hindi) out of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of 2024, as the latter earned a lifetime total of 58 crore from its Hindi version.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) – 286.35 crore Fighter – 215.00 crore Shaitaan – 151.00 crore Munjya – 107.00 crore Crew – 90.00 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87.00 crore Article 370 – 84.00 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66.00 crore Chandu Champion – 65.50 crore Bad Newz – 58.98 crore

Starting today, the Anand Tiwari directorial will see reduced screens to accommodate new releases, including Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh. Whether Bad Newz can climb higher and surpass Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion (65.50 crore) and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (66 crore) remains to be seen.

Given the current trend, Bad Newz has the potential to collect at least 5 to 7 crore in Week 3 and an additional 2 crore in Week 4, aiming for a 65 to 66 crore lifetime business in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

