It’s another Friday, and another Bollywood film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is released in theatres. There are literally no expectations from the film, and the buzz on the ground level is almost nil. This is really shocking, considering a face like Ajay Devgn is leading the film. In terms of day 1 advance booking, it has shown a disappointing picture, with even the mark of 50 lakh being untouched at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

The romantic thriller is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, who enjoys a good reputation among the neutral audience due to his films like A Wednesday and Baby. So, it’s really hard to believe that the film is witnessing no awareness and hype about its release. It seems that the trailer and songs have failed to create any excitement, and now, everything boils down to the content.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha closed its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets of around 49 lakh gross in India (excluding blocked seats). It clearly reflects that the film is enjoying no buzz on the ground, and it would be totally a word-of-mouth dependent affair. In terms of show count, the Ajay Devgn starrer has managed to secure a good showcasing for itself with over 7,000 shows across the country.

In national cinema chains, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has fared lower than Akshay Kumar’s disasters Selfiee and Sarfira. Selfiee sold 8,200 tickets in national cinema chains for its opening day, while Sarfira sold 8,000 tickets. Talking about the Neeraj Pandey directorial, it closed its day 1 pre-sales by selling just 7,000 tickets.

It’s clear that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is aiming for a dismal start at the Indian box office. If word-of-mouth is positive, it’ll be interesting to see how the film fares in evening and night shows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

