Bollywood is bracing for a catastrophic week at the box office, as two highly anticipated releases, Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, exhibit alarmingly low pre-release buzz. The film industry, still reeling from the debacle of Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, which opened to a dismal 2.5 crore, is now staring at another potential disaster. Keep reading to know more!

Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, an action-drama helmed by Neeraj Pandey, has triggered unprecedented panic among distributors. Despite star power and a directorial pedigree, the film has failed to generate any significant interest. As of Thursday afternoon, a shocking revelation is that the film sold a mere 2500 tickets across the top three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – and an additional 4500 tickets in other theatres. This figure is a stark indictment of the film’s prospects, surpassing the dismal pre-sales of Sarfira.

Despite a discount offer, ticket sales have had minimal impact, suggesting a complete absence of buzz around the film. With such a bleak pre-release scenario, industry insiders predict an opening below 2 crore for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, a number that could send shockwaves through the industry.

Ajay Devgn’s last film, Maidaan, had a much better opening (7.25 crore) despite the box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid.

Unless a phenomenal turnaround occurs, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is on the brink of becoming a colossal box office failure. The only way to regain lost ground might be through positive word-of-mouth.

Many critics and social media buzz believe the film is better suited for the OTT platform than the big screen. This negative sentiment is likely to significantly impact the film’s performance. Fans of Ajay Devgn will have to endure a dry spell until the release of Singham Again to witness their favourite star’s box office magic once more.

The situation is even more dire for Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor. This thriller has managed to sell less than 750 tickets, a number so low that it defies belief. The film’s fate seems sealed, with a potential opening under 1 crore looming large.

Unless a miracle occurs, Bollywood will face a period of reckoning in the coming days as it grapples with the consequences of its missteps.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Bad Newz Box Office Collection Worldwide (Day 13): Vicky Kaushal’s Film Set To Oust HanuMan (Hindi) From Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News