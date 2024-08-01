The Guardians of the Galaxy weren’t even a blip on our radar before Marvel turned these obscure comic book characters into beloved names through their first film in 2014. Now, ten years and three films later, the franchise, which has collectively grossed over $2.4 billion worldwide, is one of the highest-rated MCU films among critics and audiences.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy came out on August 8, 2014, and catapulted lead star Chriss Prat to superstardom. After the blockbuster success of the film, the MCU added another two titles to the mix. The trilogy, directed by James Gunn, also featured Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Dave Bautista.

The movies weren’t just a commercial success. It also scored high with critics and audiences. All three films rank among the top 20 MCU films on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Considering that the MCU is an empire of 33 films (and counting), this is an impressive feat. The first film in the franchise scored 92% from both critics and audiences, landing at number 7 on the MCU Tomatometer.

Meanwhile, the second instalment, released in 2017, scored 85% from critics and 87% from the audience, ranking at number 16. Meanwhile, Vol 3 secured the 19th spot with an 82% critic score and a 94% audience rating.

As Guardians of The Galaxy franchise celebrate their tenth Anniversary this month, director James Gunn penned an emotional tribute on social media. In a statement on Instagram, he wrote, “Today is the tenth Anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy being released in theatres in Europe (we were on the road promoting and freaking out with joy as the reviews rolled in). What a great ten years it’s been.”

As Guardians Of The Galaxy marks its ten-year anniversary, let’s examine its box office performance. Based on its collections worldwide, we have ranked the trilogy from worst to best.

3. Guardians Of The Galaxy, 2014 ($770.8M)

2. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, 2023 ($845.4M)

1. Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2, 2017 ($869M)

