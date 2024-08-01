Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz continues its triumphant run at the box office. The film has officially entered the coveted 100 crore club, a testament to its widespread appeal and strong word-of-mouth. Keep reading to know how the Anand Tiwari-directorial performed on Day 13 at the domestic box office.

With a decent collection of approximately 1.30 crore on its second Wednesday, Bad Newz has amassed a total net collection of 57.88 crore in India. The movie is all set to kick HanuMan (Hindi) out of the list of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2024 at the Indian Box Office. HanuMan (Hindi), which amassed 58 crore, is on the #10 spot in the list.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) – 286.35 crore Fighter – 215.00 crore Shaitaan – 151.00 crore Munjya – 107.00 crore Crew – 90.00 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87.00 crore Article 370 – 84.00 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66.00 crore Chandu Champion – 65.50 crore HanuMan (Hindi) – 58.00 crore

The film’s overall domestic gross stands at an impressive 68.29 crore. Expanding its dominance beyond Indian shores, Bad Newz has raked in a substantial 34 crore overseas, propelling its global gross to a monumental 102.29 crore.

Bad Newz Enters 100 Crore Club

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Vicky Kaushal, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Bad Newz is his third consecutive 100 crore grosser, following the successes of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Sam Bahadur. Moreover, his extended cameo in the blockbuster Dunki further amplified his box-office prowess.

The film’s success story extends beyond its lead actor. Triptii Dimri, who gained widespread recognition through Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, has scored her first 100 crore grosser as a leading lady. Meanwhile, Ammy Virk, too, has tasted success with his second Hindi film after ’83.

As Bad Newz continues to entertain audiences, it’s clear that the film has struck a chord with viewers across the country. With its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and strong word-of-mouth, the film’s box office journey is far from over.

*Official numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

