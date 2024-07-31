Kalki 2898 AD continues its glorious run at the Indian box office. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, the epic dystopian science-fiction drama is now officially the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever. Scroll below for all the exciting details.

Released on June 27, 2024, Nag Ashwin’s directorial has surpassed many obstacles like Sarfira, Indian 2, and the latest Deadpool & Wolverine at the ticket windows. Despite that, it is bringing in collections in the vicinity of 1 crore in its fifth week, which is spectacular!

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

In 34 days, Prabhas starrer has accumulated a total of 640.50 crores. The film added around one crore to its kitty on Tuesday. And with that, it has officially beaten the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, which made 640.42 crores net in total.

Kalki 2898 AD is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores RRR: 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 640.50 crores Jawan: 640.42 crores

RRR out of reach?

Kalki will have to beat the earnings of RRR (772 crores) to make its official entry into the Top 3. But it is in the last leg of its theatrical run, which means that mark is out of league.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Brahmanandam and Disha Patani. There are also cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Nag Ashwin‘s directorial Kalki 2898 AD is made on an estimated budget of 600-700 crores, which includes the cost of its sequel. Producer C. Ashwini Dutt has previously revealed that Part 2 has completed its shoot by almost 60-70%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

