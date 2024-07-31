Dhanush’s Raayan is on a meteoric rise at the box office, with the film just 12 crore away from entering the coveted 100 crore club worldwide. The action-packed thriller has captured the imagination of audiences across the globe with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and AR Rahman’s musical brilliance. Keep reading to know more!

With a total net India collection of 53.40 crore and a gross India figure of 63.01 crore after 5 days, Raayan has already made a significant impact. The film’s overseas performance has been equally impressive, grossing 29 crore, taking the worldwide total to a staggering 92.01 crore.

Given the absence of major competition in the next two weeks, Raayan is poised to enjoy a prolonged and successful theatrical run. While the release of several big-ticket films on August 15, including Chiyaan Vikram’s highly anticipated Thangalaan, could potentially impact the film’s momentum, Raayan is expected to remain a top choice for audiences in the south during this period.

If the current trends continue, Raayan is on track to become the biggest hit of Dhanush’s career. This achievement holds extra significance as the film marks his 50th film, with Dhanush donning the hats of actor, writer, and director. The film’s success is a testament to his versatility and creative prowess.

A Cloud Over Dhanush’s Success

However, a storm is brewing on Dhanush’s horizon. The Tamil Film Producers Council has issued a shocking resolution to call off his current projects, alleging that the actor has defaulted on commitments to production houses. The council has also imposed a ban on new film shoots from August 15 and ordered all ongoing productions to wrap up by October 31.

This unexpected development has cast a shadow over Dhanush’s career, and it remains to be seen how this will impact his future projects. The council’s decision to restrict big-star films to an eight-week theatrical window before OTT release is another significant development that will reshape the Tamil film industry.

As Raayan continues its triumphant march towards the 100 crore club, the film’s success story is intertwined with a challenging scenario for its lead star.

Raayan will achieve the 100 crore milestone, but what could be the film’s lifetime total? How will the producers’ council’s decision impact Dhanush’s career?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more updates on the latest Kollywood box office, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bad Newz At The Worldwide Box Office (After 12 Days): Vicky Kaushal’s Film Enters 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News