Maharaja OTT Verdict (Week 3): Vijay Sethupathi's Film Dips Nearly 41% In Total Views, Drops One Spot In Rankings On Netflix

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has taken a sharp downturn after a promising start on Netflix. The film opened well in its first week, garnering attention and building a solid viewership base. This momentum carried forward into Week 2, where the film experienced substantial growth, climbing to the number 3 spot globally for non-English films. However, the trend has reversed dramatically in Week 3, with viewership plummeting significantly.

Maharaja has experienced a significant setback in its third week on Netflix. In its 1st Week, the film garnered 3.2 million views and 7.5 million viewing hours. The movie then saw a strong 2nd Week performance that saw it climb to the number 3 spot globally for non-English films with a whopping 6.1 million views and 14.4 million viewing hours. However, the film has encountered a steep decline in viewership in Week 3.

Compared to the previous week, Maharaja experienced a staggering 40.97% drop in total viewing hours. While the film clocked in a respectable 14.4 million viewing hours in its second week, the numbers plummeted to a mere 8.5 million viewing hours in the third week.

The decline is even more pronounced when considering individual views. Maharaja saw a 40.98% dip from 6.1 million views in Week 2 to 3.6 million views in Week 3. This significant drop has resulted in the film slipping one position from number 3 to number 4 in the overall rankings.

New Releases Struggle to Make a Mark

Netflix also saw the release of new Indian films, but they failed to create a significant impact. Savi, starring Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane, a modern-day retelling of the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, managed to secure the sixth spot with 3.6 million viewing hours and 1.8 million views. Interestingly, its Week 1 performance closely resembles that of Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth.

Another new entrant, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr & Mrs Mahi landed in eighth place with 3.9 million viewing hours and 1.7 million views.

While Netflix continues to witness a flurry of releases, the lack of standout performers is evident. As the competition intensifies, it remains to be seen which Indian film will manage to capture the audience’s attention in the coming weeks.

Maharaja’s Hindi Remake

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has acquired the rights to remake Vijay Sethupathi’s blockbuster South Indian film. The Tamil film achieved a remarkable feat by entering the 100-crore club, amassing a total collection of 109.01 crore. Adding to the excitement, reports suggest the Ghajini star will also reprise the lead role in the Hindi remake.

