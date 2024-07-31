Rajinikanth is one of the greatest actors Indian Film Industry has seen. He has been ruling with his Kollywood films since inception and with the global push to the South Indian Cinema, his films have been ruling globally as well. Recently released Jailer created a storm worldwide with 605 crore gross collection and is gearing up for Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 Release Date

Jailer 2 is aiming to release in 2025, the same year Thalaiva is arriving with a pan-India film Coolie, which was welcomed with a thunderous roar with its announcement itself. However, new reports suggest that Rajinikanth will arrive with the sequel of Jailer in the same year.

Recently, in an interview, even Yogi Babu confirmed that Jailer 2 is in the making and said, “In Jailer 2, Nelson is writing something really special for my role. Once again, it will be an interesting take on the kind of comedy we do together.”

Yogi Babu was quick to clarify his statement and not offer any more rumors regarding the timeline of the Rajinikanth film. He further said, “The official announcement about the project will be made soon. I don’t want to add any more to the rumor mills.”

Jailer 2 Box Office To Uproot Biggest Franchise?

Jailer at the box office earned 605 crore worldwide. However, Jailer 2 would need only 400 crore to uproot the highest-grossing Tamil franchise at the box office. And looking at Rajinikanth’s mass appeal, it doesn’t look like a tough game for the megastar.

Highest-Grossing Tamil Franchise

Interestingly, the highest-grossing Tamil franchise is currently registered by Rajinikanth. Enthiran or Robot is the franchise that rules the box office game with two films. Cumulatively, the franchise stands at 946 crore gross collection worldwide. While Enthiran starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai, 2.0 starred Akshay Kumar as the antagonist.

Jailer To Uproot Enthiran!

Enthiran earned 193 crore net in India and 291 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, 2.0 earned 408 crore net in India and 655.44 crore worldwide. Hopefully, Jailer 2 will cross all these targets like a cakewalk, dethroning Enthiran to occupy the top spot as the Highest-Grossing Tamil Franchise Film ever. Jailer 2 is titled Hukum and definitely Rajinikanth will turn the Box Office throne with this Hukum Ka Ikka!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

