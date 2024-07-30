Kalki 2898 AD has exceeded expectations with its theatrical run and has comfortably gone past the mark of 1000 crores gross at the worldwide box office. During this commendable journey, the biggie has achieved several exciting feats. One such feat was unleashed in UAE, where it topped the list of highest opening weekend footfalls in 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Over the years, Indian films have built a strong market in the UAE, and they earn a reasonable chunk of business from the country. Last year, biggies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal enjoyed a solid sum from this country. This year, too, several Indian films have enjoyed a good response in UAE, including the Prabhas starrer as the latest entrant.

As per trade analyst, Nishit Shaw, Kalki 2898 AD is at the top in the list of highest opening weekend footfalls in UAE, among the Indian films released in 2024. In the opening weekend, the magnum opus witnessed 1.55 lakh footfalls. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life is in the second position with 1.49 lakh footfalls.

Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham is in the third position with an impressive 1.24 lakh footfalls in the opening weekend. Pranav Mohanlal’s Varshangalkku Shesham is in the fourth position with 1.219 lakh footfalls. Mammootty’s Turbo is in the fifth place with 1.211 lakh admits during the first weekend.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD emerged as the seventh 1000 crore grosser at the worldwide box office in the history of Indian cinema. Currently, it stands at a whopping 1036.98 crores gross and is expected to cross 1050 crores gross before wrapping up the theatrical run.

In India, it stands at 639.11 crores net, and is expected to hit 650 crores before ending the run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (North America): Surpasses Dune 2’s $280 Million+ Domestic Haul To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News