Dhanush’s Raayan packed a solid punch during the opening weekend, making itself comfortable to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. After such a debut, the film was expected to witness a minimal drop and maintain a stronghold on its first Monday, but in reality, a much bigger drop was seen. Let’s find out where the collection stands after four days!

The Dhanush directorial took an impressive start globally and raked in over 20 crores gross, marking the biggest opening for the actor. On Saturday and Sunday, it showed a strong momentum at ticket windows with the collection improving on each day.

With favorable word-of-mouth, Raayan was expected to fare well on Monday with a drop of 50% or slightly more, but as per estimates, the fall was more than expected. It is learned that the film has earned 6 crores on day 4. Compared with Sunday’s 15.20 crores, it’s a drop of 60.52%, which is a bit higher.

Including the estimates, Raayan stands at 48.70 crores net at the Indian box office after four days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection goes up to 57.46 crores. In overseas, the film has opened well and in the first four days, it has earned 26 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the collection stands at 83.46 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

From here, Raayan will smoothly enter the 100 crore club in the next few days, becoming the fourth Tamil film of 2024 to enter the 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, the film is reportedly made at a budget of 90 crores. So, there’s still some distance to cover to emerge as a success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

