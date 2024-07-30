Days after surpassing Frozen II’s Global haul to become the top-grossing animated movie in box office history, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has passed another milestone. Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 has seemingly broken every box office record since it was released last month. The Pixar animated flick has overtaken Top Gun Maverick’s box office collection to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time.

Pixar struggled during the pandemic with a string of movies released directly on the Disney+ streaming platform. With Inside Out 2, the animation studio got their mojo back after the film smashed box office records right off the bat. Produced on a budget of $200 million, Inside Out 2 crossed the $1 Billion mark in 19 days. A month after its release, the film became the top-grossing animated movie in global box office history, surpassing Frozen II’s $1,453M lifetime earnings.

As Inside Out 2 continues its theatrical run, it passed the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office this past weekend, becoming the 12th highest-grossing film in box office history. Previously, the spot was held by 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which raked in $1,495,696,292 worldwide.

The animated flick, which is nearing its theatrical run, will soon topple 2015 Furious 7’s $1.515B and might surpass The Avengers (2012) $1.520M to become the 10th-biggest movie ever in the world.

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 domestically surpassed Incredibles 2’s $608 million lifetime haul by raking in $8M over the weekend. The animation film’s domestic total stands at $613 million, making it the 14th highest-grossing film in domestic box office history.

Inside Out 2 also helped Pixar’s global revenue gross nearly $17 billion worldwide. The animated film has also garnered stellar reviews from both critics and audiences. It has a “fresh” 91% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96% audience score.

