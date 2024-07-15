Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women with an illustrious career. She is a global icon, but that is not enough to escape certain dumb questions from reporters. But the beauty queen knows how to tackle such insolent beings. She has been in the news recently for her absence from the family photo at the Ambani wedding. She and her Aaradhya came separately and did not even pose with Abhishek Bachchan and his family.

Many eminent personalities attended the wedding, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. The former took a selfie with Aishwarya, which went viral across all social media. Meanwhile, a video clip from the wedding featured Ash and Aaradhya sitting beside Abhishek, and it seemed things were well between them. For the uninitiated, there have been rumors claiming that the couple is heading towards divorce. Scroll below for more.

A few years back, an old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was posted on Reddit, where she was heard blasting the reporter for a possibly disrespectful question. However, the question cannot be heard in the video, but a Reddit user revealed it in the comment section, as per SheThePeople. The Redditor wrote, “He was inquiring as to whether or not she would be portraying nudity. NO, she replied. Lack of interest. You’re not a gynecologist; you’re a journalist, so STFU (she didn’t say it but meant it).”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan schooled the reporter as she said, “I have never ever explored and lost interest in exploring nudity on sets. I feel I am talking to my gynecologist. I mean, who am I talking to? You are a journalist; stick to that.”

Taking to the comments, one of the users wrote, “Love Aishwarya for this! She was badass!”

Another said, “Love her.”

One quipped, “Why she turn into Hulk Hogan for 5 seconds? “

“She’s a beast when it comes to shutting down stupid questions. David Letterman and Oprah interviews are coming to mind,” stated one fan.

Another wrote, “Yeah I can see why she stopped giving interviews.”

And, “It’s like they pulled the worst interviewer and camera man off the street, who had no clue what the hell bollywood was.”

