Kim Kardashian is a popular media personality, and people who are active on social media are more or less familiar with the Kardashians. She and Khloe Kardashian recently graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. However, more than that, an old video of Kim has resurfaced, where she is being criticized for her controversial remarks about Indian food. Scroll below for the deets.

The wedding is currently a hot topic, and the internet cannot stop discussing it. Almost every renowned Indian celeb was part of the guest list at the Ambanis’ wedding. Justin Bieber performed at Anant and Radhika’s Sangeet, while Rema and Luis Fonsi kept the guests entertained on the wedding day. John Cena showed his moves at Anant’s baraat, and it was one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony.

Now, an old clip from one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has gone viral on social media platform X. The clip features Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in a car. Kim is asked, “Have you ever tried Indian food?” while Kendall responds, “It’s disgusting.” Kendall follows up with, “Disgusting, right?” to which Kim nods in agreement.

The video has triggered some netizens, who criticized Kim Kardashian for her opinion of Indian food. Now, coupled with her attendance at the Ambanis’ wedding, an Indian wedding has invoked some saucy responses online.

One of the users wrote, “bro know how to take revenge.”

Another said, “Ambani real life Rocky bhai.”

Followed by one saying, “Oh, so making Kim attend a wedding is some kind of grand revenge for her 12-year-old comment about Indian food? Are you trying to say the pinnacle of Ambani’s power is getting Kim to show up at their kid’s wedding? That’s some next-level conspiracy theory, my friend.”

One mocked, “this modified chhapri doesn’t care.”

“And now she’s in India for a billionaire wedding,” shared another.

One replied, “I remember that episode. I felt like she was looking down on Indian culture they way she said that.”

Check out the post here:

12 years ago Kim Kardashian called Indian food as “disgusting”. Ambanis made her eat her words by making her attend Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding #KimKardashian #AnantwedsRadhika #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/YlCOrgnvIc — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian looked beautiful in a ruby red lehenga featuring a bra-styled choli with tassel detailing at the bottom. She accessorized with diamond jewelry. Check out Kim’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

