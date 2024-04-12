Last year, Rajinikanth entertained everyone with the movie Jailer. The songs, dialogues, and action scenes left a good impression on his fans and the movie-going audience. The Tamil film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sunil.

Some time ago, director Nelson revealed that the Rajinikanth starrer will have a sequel. At that time, he said that the film was titled Jailer 2. However, a new report mentions that the makers are going to give a movie another title. The title is taken from a hit song featuring the superstar.

Jailer Trailer

Jailer 2 Title Update

As reported by Pinkvilla, Nelson and the team have decided to title Rajinikanth starrer ‘Hukum’. If you have watched the movie, you will remember that Jailer had a song called ‘Hukum – Thalaivar Alappara’. The music composed by Anirudh Ravichander was a big hit, and Hukum became a fan favourite. The makers are confused between Jailer 2 and Hukum, but the report mentions that many are in favour of the latter.

The source also revealed when the pre-production work for Jailer 2 will begin. “Nelson is invested in exploring more of Rajinikanth as Tiger aka. Muthuvel Pandian has cracked a perfect sequel to take the story forward. His idea has got approval from Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures, and Nelson is now all set to start the pre-production work from June 2024,” shared the source. The movie is expected to go on floors by year end.

Watch Hukum Song Below –

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has Thalaivar 171, which Lokesh Kanaraj is helming. The actor also has TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan in the pipeline. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier and will be released in October 2024.

