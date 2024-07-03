Rajinikanth is back in form like never before with Jailer after a streak of underperformers. His lineup of upcoming films is very exciting and has tremendous box office potential. One such film is Vettaiyan, which is in the limelight for a not-so-good reason. It will face solid competition in the form of another biggie, Kanguva. It features Suriya in the lead role and is among the most expensive films from Kollywood.

For those who don’t know, the cost of Kanguva is said to be above 300 crores. A few days back, the makers announced that the film will release on 10th October 2024, the same date on which Rajini’s next film is arriving. It’s a no-brainer that such a mega collision will harm both films as they need a solo window to earn good returns against their hefty investment.

As per the recent development, the makers of Vettaiyan are contemplating a new release date and are likely to leave the original date for Suriya’s biggie. Nothing is confirmed as of now, but the official postponement is expected to come out soon. So, the clash is likely to be avoided, but it has definitely created a buzz in Kollywood. Amid this buzz, let’s revisit the last clash Rajinikanth had to go through at the box office.

It was back in 2019 when Rajinikanth faced a box office clash, and it was against Ajith Kumar, aka Thala Ajith. Rajini’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam locked horns at ticket windows by arriving on 10th January. While Thalaiva showed his global dominance, Thala Ajith made him taste a surprising defeat at the Indian box office.

Petta started off well but eventually slowed down in the domestic market. In the lifetime run, Petta earned 135 crores net, which equals 159.30 crores gross. Compared to a budget of 160 crores, the film comes off as an unsuccessful affair as it failed to recover even its budget. However, distributors call it a successful affair.

Rajinikanth’s brand did wonders in the overseas market, as Petta earned 75 crores gross internationally. At the worldwide box office, it earned a total collection of 234.30 crores gross.

Coming to Viswasam, the film defeated Petta by a couple of crores in the domestic market. It raked in 137 crores net, which equals 161.66 crores gross. Against a budget of 90 crores, the film did well and was declared a clean theatrical success. It was a big success for distributors, too.

In overseas, the Ajith Kumar starrer did a good job and earned 44 crores gross, pushing the global sum to 205.66 crores gross.

As we can see, even though Rajinikanth was ahead in terms of global collection, Ajith Kumar walked away as an overall winner, considering healthy returns against budget and a domestic victory.

