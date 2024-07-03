While Monday collections of Kalki 2898 AD stood at 16.50 crores, which was a very good hold when compared to the opening day Thursday (22.50 crores), on Tuesday it was more of a regular number with 13 crores coming in.

That said, even this is a very good number since films have struggled big time in 2024 to register double digit numbers even on weekends, let aside weekdays. In this case, double digit count would be there for the taking today as well as tomorrow, and very likely on Friday as well. However, since the trend over the weekend was fantastic and then Monday hold was also good, one would naturally expect that this fairy tale run will just keep going right through the week.

The film has now reached 141.65 crores, which means by the close of day it would comfortably go past the 150 crores mark. Since the film had released on Thursday, this would mean a one week run coming to a close and resulting in very good moolah. Further to that around 10 crores more may get added tomorrow which means the extended first week would read a hefty 160 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Takes Overseas By Storm, But Kalki 2898 AD Dims Its Shine In India, Can It Recover?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News