Kalki 2898 AD is on a rampage mode at the Indian box office. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has unlocked many milestones in its five-day run. But did the Tuesday blues affect the collections? Scroll below for early trends of day 6.

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024. It received fantastic reviews from audiences and critics alike. Viewers hailed Nag Ashwin for creating a visual spectacle and Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and the entire cast for their powerful performances. A booming start was predicted at the box office, but this Prabhas starrer surpassed all expectations!

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections

In the first five days, it has accumulated 342 crores at the Indian box office. It has scored the highest ticket sales within one hour on BookMyShow by beating biggies like Jawan, Leo, and Fighter. Despite entering the first Monday, the epic film remained rock steady with over 35 crores coming in.

Here’s a breakup of day-wise collections of Kalki 2898 AD so far:

Day 1: 93 crores Day 2: 56 crores Day 3: 69 crores Day 4: 88 crores Day 5: 36 crores

Total: 342 crores

Kalki 2898 AD Day 6 Early Estimates

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer has a huge benefit since there’s no big competitor at the ticket windows. It continues to attract massive footfalls nationwide as its high production value remains among the most-discussed topics.

As per the early trends, Kalki 2898 AD added another 27-29 crores to its kitty on day 6. This is a drop of around 25-19% compared to Monday’s earnings of 36 crores.

The overall collections will now land somewhere around 369-371 crores. Nag Ashwin‘s film has unlocked the 350 crore mark within a span of six days. This is indeed a celebratory moment. Here’s hoping there will be many more milestones in its lifetime run at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Not Deepika Padukone, Was Katrina Kaif The First Choice To Star Alongside Prabhas?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News