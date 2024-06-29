Deepika Padukone is currently witnessing the best phase of her life. She’s the only actress who’s a part of almost every cinematic universe being created in India. And that’s not all! The Kalki 2898 AD star is the only actress to have achieved the 1000 crore mark at the box office in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for details as she joins the elite club with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

Her latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, is spreading its magic at the global box office. Deepika portrays the character of SUM-80 alias Sumathi, a pregnant lab subject and the prophesied mother of Kalki. The audience worldwide is massively hailing her performance. This is yet another win for the actress, who entertained fans with Fighter, Pathaan, and a cameo role in Jawan in the past year.

Deepika Padukone At The Box Office (Post-Pandemic)

In the post-Covid era, Deepika Padukone has featured in four films so far. Take a look at the box office stats below:

’83 – 102 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Fighter – 212.50 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 149 crores (still running in theatres)

That makes a total of 1006.72 crores. Deepika Padukone has achieved the impossible, achieving a never-seen-before milestone by any Indian actress.

Deepika Padukone joins Ranbir Kapoor & Shah Rukh Khan

It is also to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are the only two other Indian actors who have achieved this feat at the domestic box office. SRK delivered a hat-trick of success with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, which has garnered a total of 1415.64 crores.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor stands at 1011 crores, with back-to-back successes from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal, and Brahmastra. This also includes collections from Shamshera, which underperformed at the box office.

