Yes, it has happened. 5 months after the release of Fighter, finally there is a film which has started really well in 2024. Back in January, when the Hrithik Roshan starrer was released, it had collected 24.60 crores at the box office. After that, a few highly anticipated films were released, but aside from breaking the record of Fighter, they struggled even to get a double-digit opening. However, it’s the dubbed version of a South film that has now arrived, and though it’s still much behind Fighter, it did that well at the box office.

It has been an interesting story for Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi] since it was trending around 15 crores till around 10 days back, and then earlier this week, it became quite apparent that the 20 crores mark would finally be breached after a really long way. Advance booking reports were encouraging, too, and though they were not really going bonkers (at least in the Hindi version), there were clear indications that Kalki 2898 AD would at least challenge Fighter, if not go past its first-day score eventually. However, this happened eventually, and now it’s time to consolidate.

This is how the first day collections of 2024 Hindi releases look like:

Fighter – 24.60 crores Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi] – 22.50 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Mr. & Mrs. Mahi – 6.85 crores Article 370 – 6.12 crores Chandu Champion – 5.40 crores Maidaan – 5 crores (excluding paid previews)

The film that has moved out of the Top-10 list is Yodha and that pretty much signifies how 2024 has been a year of low openers so far since the opening day collections of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer were just 4.25 crores. Now finally there are five double digit openers in the Top-10 list and hopefully the situation becomes better and better in months to come so that the entire Top-10 is made of 10 crores+ opening days.

