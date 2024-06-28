Deepika Padukone is continuing to reign right from the top. Last year, Pathaan emerged as her biggest opener ever, and then this year, Fighter stepped into the Top-5. Now, five months down the line, it’s her Kalki that has shown into the Top-5 as well, hence turning out to be her third film to find a place in this elite list within a span of 17 months.

This is how the Top-10 openers of Deepika Padukone look like:

Pathaan – 57 crores Happy New Year – 44.97 crores Chennai Express – 33.10 crores Fighter – 24.60 crores Kalki (Hindi) – 22.50 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores Padmaavat – 19 crores Ram Leela – 15.73 crores Race 2 – 15.10 crores Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores

With this, Deepika Padukone now has a couple of films in the 20s and then one film each in the 30s, 40s and the 50s, hence emerging as the only actress to boast of such enviable feat. In fact, the consistency of her run can well be seen from the fact that each of her Too-10 biggies is a double-digit earner and with the arrival of Kalki, another hit film of hers, Cocktail, has moved out of the Top-10 list as its opening day was 11 crores.

The next biggie of hers is Singham Again and rest assured, it would be aiming for the top spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

