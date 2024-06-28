Vijay Sethupathi’s highly anticipated film Maharaja continues its strong box office run, inching closer to the coveted 100 crore mark. While Day 14 saw a slight slowdown, perhaps due to the release of the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, the film’s overall performance remains impressive. Read on!

With collections reaching an estimated 1.20 crore net in India on 2nd Thursday, Maharaja‘s domestic total now stands at 62.60 crore net, translating to a gross collection of 73.86 crore, including taxes. This strong showing reaffirms Vijay Sethupathi‘s box office pull and the film’s appeal to nationwide audiences.

The film’s overseas gross currently sits at 24 crore, pushing its worldwide total to a staggering 97.86 crore. Maharaja will officially enter the 100-crore club by the end of this weekend, making it the first Kollywood film of 2024 to achieve this global feat. Tamannaah Bhatia’s film Aranamani 4 fell short by a few lakhs, but Maharaja would definitely not miss it.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and produced by Passion Studios and The Route, Maharaja boasts a stellar cast that includes Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Here’s a quick look at how Maharaja stacks up against the year’s other top-grossing Tamil films worldwide:

Aranmanai 4: 99.53 crore Maharaja: 97.86 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Garudaan: 60.20 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Star: 25.92 crore Siren: 20.13 crore Rathnam: 18.08 crore Romeo: 9.91 crore

With its strong domestic performance and promising overseas collections, Maharaja is poised to become a major box office success for Kollywood cinema in 2024. As Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has arrived in theatres on June 27, it’ll be interesting to see how far Maharaja goes at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

