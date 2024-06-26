After a not-so-good start in 2024, Kollywood has finally shown some momentum, with successful films coming in a shorter span of time. The streak was started by Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4, which has turned out to be a good commercial success for the Tamil film industry. In fact, it is just a few lakhs away from hitting the milestone of 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sundar C, the horror comedy was released in theatres on 3rd May. Upon its arrival, critics gave it mixed to positive reviews. The film had a sequel factor working in its favor, and favorable word-of-mouth helped it enjoy a successful run of over one month in theatres. It’s still playing on the selected screens, but a negligible collection is being recorded.

According to the recent update, Aranmanai 4 earned an impressive net of 67.40 crores at the Indian box office in 38 days. Including taxes, the gross collection goes up to 79.53 crores. The film enjoyed a decent run in the overseas market and amassed 20 crores gross. After combining the Indian and overseas gross, the grand total at the worldwide box office stands at 99.53 crores gross.

As we can see, Aranmanai 4 needs just 47 lakhs to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It looks like a negligible distance to cover, but the film has slowed down miserably and is fetching way below 10 lakhs on a daily basis. As Kalki 2898 AD is arriving in theatres tomorrow, the show count of this horror comedy will be impacted, and the collection will go down further.

The film has a chance to enter the 100 crore club, but for that, it’ll need to keep earning consistently. Yes, the collection would be extremely low, but after a few days in theatres, the film might manage to touch the mark. Let’s see what happens!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

