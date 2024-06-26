Currently in its third week, Munjya has already emerged as the third highest grosser of 2024 when it comes to Hindi release. The film has gone past the 90 crores mark and in the process has surpassed the lifetime total of Crew which had collected 90 crores in its lifetime run. It has managed to achieve this feat at a very rapid pace even though its first day collections [4.21 crores] were lowest amongst the Top-10 grossers of the year so far barring HanuMan [Hindi] which had collected 2.39 crores on its day of release.

This further goes on to show how audiences lap up to a film wholeheartedly when they end up liking something. There are films in this list with much bigger opening but they just couldn’t sustain well from second day onwards. Then there are also films which went on to grow well on the basis of word of mouth, but then eventually couldn’t cross the 100 crores barrier. The only films that actually managed to do that were Fighter and Maidaan which went on to enter the 200 Crore Club and 100 Crore Club respectively.

This is what the top 10 grossers of 2024 look like:

Fighter – 215 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Munjya – 92.29 crores (still playing) Crew – 90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crores Article 370 – 84 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores Chandu Champion – 61.85 crores (still playing) HanuMan [Hindi] – 58 crores Maidaan – 53 crores

One film which had a brief stint in the Top-10 was Srikanth [51 crores] but with Chandu Champion making an entry, it’s out of the list. As for Munjya, it will stay at the third spot since Shaitaan is quite far away. Also, with Kalki 2898 AD coming in tomorrow, it would just be 4-5 days that Munjya is in the Top-3 as soon it would be the Prabhas starrer that will storm into the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

