After being in theatres for three weeks, Crew has hit the 80 crores mark. The film collected around 10 crores more in the week gone by and that too when there was mighty competition in the form of Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. Still, audiences continued to be interested in the all-women story, hence resulting in consistent footfalls.

The drop from the second week of 22.93 crores is also reasonable and rest assured, there would be much better stability this week. In fact it should only be in around 50% range because the shows have also been increased for the Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor production. Chances are good that the film will now make a dash towards 90 crores mark. It would have seemed difficult after the first week, which was good, had closed at 47.54 crores instead of scoring a half century there and then. However there have been only around 50%-60% drops since then (instead of the usual 70%+ drops that the film’s face) and that’s what has got Crew back in contention for 90 crores lifetime.

In terms of its content, the film actually deserves to be a 100 Crore Club earner but then given the times we are in where survival is the key, Crew has done well enough to reach this far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

