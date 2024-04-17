After arriving last Wednesday evening on paid preview shows and then seeing a full fledged release on Thursday (Eid), Maidaan has now crossed 25 crores mark. Given the kind of credentials that the film carries and the presence of superstar Ajay Devgn that it boasts of, ideally this should have been the first day number, especially given the Eid release. However, while one continues to ascertain the various reasons of why this hasn’t happened, the fact remains that the film has taken a while to reach this point.

On Tuesday the footfalls were a little better than Monday and the collections came to 1.50 crores. There may be a few lakhs more here or there but this is the kind of range that the film has been operating in. Of course, this doesn’t augur well at all with what Maidaan truly stands for and it should have been doing far-far better. The film has simply the best ever on-screen sports visuals that Bollywood has ever boasted of and the entire second half is a cracker of an experience. Hence, it’s surprising that even after the raving reviews and very positive word of mouth from those who have watched it, there hasn’t been an active translation into actual numbers.

Currently, the film stands at 25.22 crores and the first target would be to go past the lifetime number of Ajay Devgn’s post-pandemic release Runway 34. That film had collected 33 crores in its lifetime and Maidaan should go past that in the second week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

