It has been five days, and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has shown little improvement over the weekend, coming down crashing on the first Monday itself. In five days, the film will stand somewhere in the range of 23.5 crore to 24 crore. Despite releasing on Eid, it has not been able to cross the 25 crore mark at the box office,
Interestingly, helmed by Amit Sharma, the biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim has been receiving a lot of praise and love. In fact, when compared to other biopics and sports films, it stands very tall.
Despite its Eid clashes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is performing better than Maidaan at the box office, and Ajay Devgn’s sports drama has commanded respect rightfully. But all the love, affection, and praise has unfortunately not translated into decent numbers at the box office.
Maidaan VS Gold VS Chak De India
We decided to look at the numbers of the other two coach films, which fall somewhat on a pedestal similar to Maidaan. Gold, because it was also the tale of a man trying to put his soul to make a hockey team compete internationally and stand out. On the other hand, there was Chak De India, which stands parallel to Maidaan when it comes to the quality of content.
Gold Ranks The Highest
Comparing the three films at the box office for a 5-day total, Akshay Kumar‘s coaching seems to have the maximum impact. Almost a whopping 200% higher than Maidaan’s 5-day total.
In fact, the opening day for Gold has yet to be crossed by Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office.
Check out the five-day collection of Gold at the box office, which had an Independence Day release.
Day 1: 25.25 crore
Day 2: 7.90 crore
Day 3: 10.38 crore
Day 4: 12.36 crore
Day 5: 15.41 crore
Total: 71.30 crore
Chak De India’s Ranks Lower Due To The Release Era
Chak De was released in 2007, and hence, the numbers here will be surprisingly low. What’s heartbreaking is Maidaan standing just above the 5-day total of the film, making it evident that the numbers in 2024 for Ajay Devgn’s film are similar to a film released in 2007.
Check out the five-day collection of Chak De India at the box office, which had an Independence Day release.
Day 1: 3.10 crore
Day 2: 5.27 crore
Day 3: 5.60 crore
Day 4: 3.40 crore
Day 5: 2.70 crore
Total: 20.07 crore
Maidaan’s 5-Day Total
Ajay Devgn’s film did not seem to work positively at the box office and witnessed almost a 76.56% drop on Monday from its previous day.
Check out the five-day collection of Maidaan at the box office, which had an Independence Day release.
Day 1: 7.25 crore (including paid previews)
Day 2: 2.80 crore
Day 3: 5.65 crore
Day 4: 6.52 crore
Day 5: 1.5 crore (estimated)
Total: 23.72 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
