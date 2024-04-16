It has been five days, and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has shown little improvement over the weekend, coming down crashing on the first Monday itself. In five days, the film will stand somewhere in the range of 23.5 crore to 24 crore. Despite releasing on Eid, it has not been able to cross the 25 crore mark at the box office,

Interestingly, helmed by Amit Sharma, the biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim has been receiving a lot of praise and love. In fact, when compared to other biopics and sports films, it stands very tall.

Despite its Eid clashes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is performing better than Maidaan at the box office, and Ajay Devgn’s sports drama has commanded respect rightfully. But all the love, affection, and praise has unfortunately not translated into decent numbers at the box office.