Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has entered its first week. There’s a lot of concern surrounding the film, given the initial reception remained lukewarm. Scroll below to learn what early trends suggest for day 5 at the box office.

BMCM has crossed the 40 crores mark at the Indian box office. The film brought in around 9 crores* on Sunday. The action drama is mounted on a budget of a whopping 250 crores, and the ongoing week will majorly determine if it will be able to cross the 100 crore mark.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection!

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is competing at the box office with Ajay Devgn led Maidaan. It was expected to perform better, given the genre is action. But if one considers the individual trend line, the sports biographical drama is eventually witnessing an upward trend.

Coming back to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film has reportedly earned in the range of 1.50-2 crores on day 5. A dip was expected after the long extended weekend, but the film should have stayed at least above the 3 crore mark on Monday.

The overall collections will now land somewhere between 42.50-43 crores. The action thriller is now heading toward the 50 crore mark, but it is to be seen how many days it will take to achieve the milestone.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The action thriller has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in to play the antagonist. BMCM also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The film has been produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

